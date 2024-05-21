The National Lottery Community Fund announces largest expansion in its funding for 30 years

The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, has today unveiled bold new three-year ambitions to support what matters most to communities across the UK, including:

More than 50% of all grants will go to communities experiencing greatest poverty and disadvantage.

At least 15% of funding will go to environmental sustainability projects.

The largest expansion of grassroots funding in three decades, with a target of reaching more than 80% of areas across the UK.

The primary focus of more than 90% of grants is on one of four community-led missions: supporting communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

The ambitious targets are part of The National Lottery Community Fund’s new Corporate Plan for 2024-27, published following extensive work since the organisation introduced its new strategy - It starts with community - in June 2023. The new plan puts tackling inequality and taking an equity-based approach at the heart of everything, and the organisation is currently finalising a comprehensive review of its funding activities across the UK covering the allocation of more than £3bn of National Lottery funding. Last autumn, the Fund also delivered its most significant change to its flagship product. Since doubling the grant amount and duration for National Lottery Awards for All in November, first time applicants are up by 8% to 45%, with £62m going to grants over £10,000.

David Knott, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“This plan encapsulates the next three years of our strategy and coincides with a new chapter in The National Lottery story. It’s one that anticipates increasing returns to good causes, as this year we celebrate its 30th anniversary. “We pledge to extend grassroots funding to communities across the UK, concentrating on reaching places that have not previously sought funding and staying rooted in the communities we serve. We will target seeing more than 80% of local communities apply for National Lottery funding. Representing communities from Bude to Ballyclare, Brynmawr to Bannockburn, this initiative is the largest expansion in National Lottery funding in the past three decades. “This plan puts tackling inequality and taking an equity-based approach at the core of what we do. We receive an idea every three minutes, so we will support what matters most to different communities by targeting delivery across our four community-led missions and focusing on where there is greatest need. We’ll embed support for environmental action across all funding, dedicating 15% of funding for environmental sustainability and supporting projects to consider the environment even when it isn’t their main focus.”

The National Lottery Community Fund awards grants to strengthen society and improve lives across the UK, supporting activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable. Following a comprehensive review of the whole portfolio, The National Lottery Community Fund will implement a new grant budget and allocations formula for more than £3bn of National Lottery funding activities in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and across the UK, with the objective of maintaining clear and simple processes while enhancing accessibility and reach.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£615.4 million) of life-changing funding to communities.

To find out more see the Corporate Plan.

Notes to Editors

About The National Lottery Community Fund

We are the largest non-statutory community funder in the UK – community is at the heart of our purpose, vision and name.

We support activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable and that will strengthen society and improve lives across the UK.

We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with government to distribute vital grants and funding from key government programmes and initiatives.

As well as responding to what communities tell us is important to them, our funding is focused on four key missions, supporting communities to:

Come together Be environmentally sustainable Help children and young people thrive Enable people to live healthier lives.

Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, we distribute around £500 million a year through 10,000+ grants and plan to invest over £4 billion of funding into communities by 2030. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £47 billion has been raised and more than 670,000 individual grants have been made across the UK - the equivalent of around 240 National Lottery grants in every UK postcode district.

