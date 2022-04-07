Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
The National Lottery Community Fund launches a Strategy Renewal process
The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, has today launched a Strategy Renewal process that will shape how it supports people and communities to prosper and thrive into the future.
The move is part of the Fund’s ongoing commitment to putting communities first. The 18-month process will engage a wide range of stakeholders and provide many touch points for people to join in conversations about the challenges, opportunities, hopes and ambitions of the UK’s diverse communities.
This will help shape how The National Lottery Community Fund invests in communities going forward as well as the wider support it offers.
The funder, which has given out £3.4 billion in the last five years alone is urging people to join in with its Strategy Renewal, saying that all input is welcome and will help it to learn, explore and build big ideas.
As such it has kickstarted a deep, structured programme of engagement and other activities designed to draw a broad range of people into the conversation. It has also launched a microsite and a hashtag, #TNLComFundStrategyRenew, where people can join in.
Research released today by The National Lottery Community Fund suggests that this conversation is coming at an opportune time. Findings from its Community Research Index – an annual survey of over 8,000 adults across the UK designed to find out how people feel about, and their ambitions for, their communities - shows a stark difference in how communities across the UK think they are faring compared to others.
It reveals significant contrasts in people’s perceptions of quality of life, opportunities, job and employment prospects and other key measures, such as health and wellbeing, based on geography, social class, education, levels of local deprivation and ethnicity.
Overall, almost three quarters of people in the UK (72%) think their local community is faring well for quality of life compared to other communities in the UK. This jumps to 78% of people in the South West of England, but dips to 67% in North West and North East and falls to 62% for those living in the most deprived[1] areas of the UK.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-04-07/the-national-lottery-community-fund-launches-a-strategy-renewal-process
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
New research reveals stark differences in how communities in UK say they are faring07/04/2022 11:38:00
New research out today from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, shows the stark difference in how communities across the UK think they are faring compared to others.
Rhondda Hub for Veterans helps Ian find a place to call home25/03/2022 10:25:00
Rhondda Hub for Veterans in the Welsh Valleys is one of 83 community groups across Wales, celebrating a share of more than £1 million from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in UK. Rhondda Hub for Veterans, were awarded £10,000 to address homelessness, supporting people in Rhondda who have left the armed forces.
Community groups across Wales plan their celebrations for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, thanks to National Lottery funding24/03/2022 16:05:00
Over £3 million of National Lottery funding has been awarded to community groups across Wales that are gearing up to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
£1.3 million awarded by The Scottish Land Fund24/03/2022 13:20:00
The West Highland Museum, home to one of the most important collections of Jacobite artefacts in Scotland, is set to expand following an award of £205,065 from the Scottish Land Fund.
£4.5 million National Lottery boost for communities to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee across the UK21/03/2022 14:10:00
Today (Monday 21 March), £4.5 million of National Lottery funding has been awarded to communities across the UK so they can come together to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
£90 million National Lottery boost set to help communities across England rebuild after challenging two years15/03/2022 14:10:00
Almost £90 million of vital National Lottery funding has gone to communities across England over the last three months.
Shadow Climate Change Minister commends National Lottery-funded community climate action in Sheffield’s Whirlow Brook Park15/03/2022 10:25:00
A Sheffield community group, Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, was praised by Shadow Climate Change Minister and Sheffield Hallam MP, Oliva Blake, last weekend for their work supporting local communities to take climate action.
Over £1.3m awarded from Dormant Accounts Fund NI15/03/2022 09:25:00
In the latest round of funding from Dormant Accounts Fund NI, over £1.3 million has been awarded in grants by The National Lottery Community Fund to 16 organisations from the voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector, to help ensure their long-term sustainability.
National Lottery funding helps families save money through climate action11/03/2022 14:10:00
Helping people to reduce their cost of living and learn new skills to support themselves while looking after the environment, are top priorities for the 30 projects funded yesterday by The National Lottery Community Fund.