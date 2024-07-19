Chatham House
The new government must work hard to restore the UK’s reputation as a champion of international law
A ‘reset’ in British foreign policy should extend to reinvigorating the UK’s commitment to international courts and institutions.
The new UK government features a number of lawyers with strong credentials in international law. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has a record of defending human rights in UK courts and has argued a case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Attorney General Richard Hermer has come straight from the bar, where his practice included significant international law cases and human rights. Foreign Secretary David Lammy, also a lawyer, though espousing ‘progressive realism’ in UK foreign policy, has included standing up for the rule of law as one of the aims for the country.
So, it is to be expected that the new government will recognize the importance of international law in its relations with other governments, be committed to international standards for upholding the rights of individuals, and understand the value of international law as part of a long term, strategic foreign policy.
But first there is much work to be done both within the UK and in its international relationships to recover trust and to re-establish a reputation as an upholder of international law and supporter of international institutions.
