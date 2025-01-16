The new Trump administration could herald a remaking of the international order. How should the world respond?

EXPERT COMMENT

If Trump’s activity is meant to bend existing alliances to US advantage, Europe should deal. If he genuinely intends to undermine national sovereignty, a tough line will be necessary.

The boldness with which President Donald Trump is remaking the rules of US diplomacy has been dizzying. His threat to levy tariffs against America’s friends comes at a bad time. Growth has stalled across many G7 countries, states are struggling to cope with inflation, and tariffs will be harmful to trade-dependent sectors.

Trump’s geopolitical gambits are categorically worse. Countries that depend on US security assistance, like Ukraine and Taiwan, already feared abandonment. Now, Greenland and Canada have been informed they are on the list for US territorial acquisition. National leaders, in Mexico, Canada and Europe are scrambling to find an adequate response.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.