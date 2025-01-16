Chatham House
|Printable version
The new Trump administration could herald a remaking of the international order. How should the world respond?
EXPERT COMMENT
If Trump’s activity is meant to bend existing alliances to US advantage, Europe should deal. If he genuinely intends to undermine national sovereignty, a tough line will be necessary.
The boldness with which President Donald Trump is remaking the rules of US diplomacy has been dizzying. His threat to levy tariffs against America’s friends comes at a bad time. Growth has stalled across many G7 countries, states are struggling to cope with inflation, and tariffs will be harmful to trade-dependent sectors.
Trump’s geopolitical gambits are categorically worse. Countries that depend on US security assistance, like Ukraine and Taiwan, already feared abandonment. Now, Greenland and Canada have been informed they are on the list for US territorial acquisition. National leaders, in Mexico, Canada and Europe are scrambling to find an adequate response.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/01/new-trump-administration-could-herald-remaking-international-order-how-should-world-respond
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The biggest economic risk from Donald Trump’s presidency is a loss of confidence in US governance13/01/2025 12:20:00
Trump’s economic policies may prove surprisingly benign in the short term. But steps that undermine domestic US institutions and international alliances would do serious and lasting damage.
A rapid ceasefire in Ukraine could lead Donald Trump into a Russian trap10/01/2025 15:10:00
A ceasefire that leaves Ukraine unprotected would only provide a pause before a wider war. Washington and Kyiv must agree viable security guarantees before any negotiations with Putin begin.
As the UK government seeks greater engagement with China, a clearer strategy is crucial – and long overdue10/01/2025 11:20:00
While engaging with China’s leaders can be beneficial, it must be underpinned by a clear strategy to counter covert influence and manage the risks of economic and technological dependencies.
Russia’s economic dilemmas give Trump important leverage in negotiations on Ukraine. But will he use it?09/01/2025 11:20:00
Putin’s government considers inflation an existential threat. But Trump’s preoccupation with China may prevent the US exploiting Russian weakness.
With Trump’s inauguration, the EU and Turkey must finally get serious about security cooperation08/01/2025 14:20:00
Trump’s commitment to NATO is questionable. The EU cannot hope to deter Russia effectively without closer cooperation with Ankara.
Jimmy Carter remembered03/01/2025 10:10:10
Experts from across Chatham House look at the key challenges and achievements of the 39th president of the United States.
Russia has lost prestige after the fall of Assad. It has also been freed of a difficult partner17/12/2024 13:20:00
Events in Syria have undermined Moscow’s claims to be a reliable security guarantor. But Russia’s position in the country remains secondary to the war in Ukraine.
Turkey has emerged as a winner in Syria but must now use its influence to help build peace16/12/2024 12:20:00
Turkey feels its longstanding support of the Syrian opposition has now been vindicated. But its increased influence in Damascus also comes with significant responsibilities.