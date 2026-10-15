The New UK Social Value Model is Changing – PPN 026 explained

Imagine a bid manager at a supplier pulling together a response to a central government tender. The price is agreed and the delivery plan is solid. The social value section gets written in the last few days, with commitments that sound right and a delivery plan that someone will pick up later.

PPN 026 changes that arrangement. From 1 January 2027, social value commitments in central government contracts become key performance indicators (KPIs) that are published and reported every year. This guide sets out what the new model says, who it applies to and what to do about it before your next bid.

What this article covers: The main rules of the PPN 026 social value model: when it applies, which contracts it covers, how much it counts in scoring, what happens after award, and three questions to answer before your next central government bid.

When PPN 026 applies, and to whom

Timing, scope and the contracts that fall outside it

Procurement Policy Note 026 (PPN 026) was published by the Cabinet Office on 5 August 2026. It applies to procurements that start on or after 1 January 2027, and a procurement starts when the tender notice is published. The date on the tender notice is the date that matters, so it is worth checking before you assume which model a bid will be scored against.

Procurements already under way under the Procurement Act 2023 are treated differently. Buyers are encouraged to move across to the new model. They can stay with the previous edition where switching would need disproportionate resources or would undermine market engagement that has already happened.

The model applies to central government departments, their executive agencies and non-departmental public bodies. Other public bodies, such as local authorities, can choose to adopt it. It covers procurements with a total contract value of £1m or more, including VAT. It does not apply to private utilities contracts or contracts mainly delivered overseas. For frameworks, social value is assessed at both framework level and call-off level, so a supplier may need to answer for it twice.

If you sell to a mix of buyers, a practical first step is to list your live opportunities and note which buyer type, contract value and start date applies to each. For local authority work, ask the buyer whether it is adopting the model rather than assuming either way.

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