Transport for London
|Printable version
The next Superloop express bus service launches this weekend, with free travel in the first week
The SL11 is a limited-stop express service between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich via Thamesmead, providing faster, more reliable access to Elizabeth line and DLR stations
- SL11 will go into service this Saturday 24 January
- There will be free travel on all SL11 services in the first week
- This follows positive support for proposals to extend the DLR from Gallions Reach to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead, after Government support was confirmed in Autumn Budget
The next Superloop express bus service, SL11, is going into service for the first time this weekend, (Saturday 24 January) reducing journey times and strengthening transport links in southeast London. The SL11 route will run as a limited-stop express service between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich via Thamesmead and Woolwich and will provide Londoners with a sustainable transport option. It will also support regeneration plans in the Thamesmead area and the DLR extension, which was given the green light in the Government's Autumn Budget.
It comes after Transport for London's (TfL's) latest consultation on proposals to extend the DLR from Gallions Reach to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead demonstrated strong public backing. The introduction of route SL11 is a key milestone in supporting thousands of new homes and jobs, unlocking growth and improving sustainable travel options in the area.
To celebrate the launch, pay as you go customers will be able to enjoy free travel on SL11 for the first week. Customers will still be required to touch in with a valid Oyster card or contactless card as they board the bus as usual but won't be charged.
The SL11 route builds on the success of the game-changing Superloop network, which has carried around 60 million passengers overall since its introduction. With the inclusion of SL11, the Superloop bus network will increase to 218 kilometres of routes, transforming travel in and around outer London and adding 8.1million of bus kilometres per year to the capital's network. The BL1 express service from Waterloo to Lewisham, mirroring the proposed Bakerloo Tube line extension route, launched last September and has seen positive results. The route saw more than 27,900 customers tap in during its first seven days when it also offered free fares. Plans are now in place to expand the network even further, ensuring buses continue to play a critical role in a green, healthy, and inclusive future for London.
The SL11 replaces route 472 (in the daytime only), improving journey times in the southeast and providing quicker connections to other key services in the capital. It will run at a higher frequency than route 472 improving wait times. The route will also take a more direct route through Woolwich town centre and provides easy connections with Superloop route SL3 at Abbey Wood for journeys towards Bexleyheath, Sidcup, Chislehurst and Bromley North. The buses will have dedicated priority seat moquettes and most buses will have USB chargers at seats. SL11 will have a timetabled frequency of every six minutes during the day Monday to Saturday between 07:00 and 21:00, and every 10 to 12 minutes during other times, except early Sunday mornings when it will be every 15 minutes.
The night route, N472, will also be introduced from 00:15 to 04:45 and serve all bus stops currently served by route 472. Buses will operate every 30 minutes on all nights of the week and will use the same buses as the SL11.
Customers who use the bus stops on route 472 that will no longer be served by route SL11 may need to use other bus routes and change to complete their journeys. These stops will continue to be served by other local bus routes already operating a high frequency service, which include routes 161, 177, 180, 244, 301 and 380. Customers who need to change buses can use the Hopper fare, which allows unlimited bus journeys to be made for £1.75 within an hour of touching in.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I'm delighted to launch the latest Superloop, SL11, a new express bus route connecting communities from North Greenwich to Abbey Wood via Thamesmead and Woolwich.
"In my manifesto I pledged to bring in Superloop-style express buses while major projects like the DLR to Thamesmead are underway, and I'm proud to have delivered on this.
"Replacing the 472 with this faster, more direct service will help to support early regeneration plans in Thamesmead and boost transport links in a historically under-served part of London.
"I'm also excited to say that TfL will be offering a week of free travel on the new Superloop service, so from 24 January to 30 January Londoners can give the SL11 a go and see for themselves how choosing this quicker bus can transform their everyday journeys.
"As Mayor, I'll continue to explore how we can keep improving London's bus network and build a better, fairer London for everyone."
Lorna Murphy, TfL's Director of Buses, said: "We're thrilled to see another Superloop express service on the roads serving Londoners in this area. The SL11 will boost travel and journey times and crucially will mean faster connections between the Elizabeth line, DLR, London Underground and National Rail. All bus rides on the SL11 will be free for customers for the first week, so we encourage everyone to take advantage of this offer. As always, we'll continue to monitor travel patterns to ensure the network meets local demand."
Notes to editors
- The SL11 consultation ran from 3 March until 13 April 2025. The report can be found here: SL11 - Proposed express bus service between North Greenwich and Abbey Wood | Have Your Say Transport for London
- The SL11 received a positive response from Londoners to its consultation on the plans. Feedback from the consultation report found that 56 per cent of respondents stated that a new route SL11 would be more convenient for them and 65 per cent said the converted route would result in quicker bus journey times
- The SL11 partially navigates through ongoing roadworks to build a new Cycleway, making cycling safer and more accessible for everyone in London. The Cycleway 4 extension works began on 29 September 2025 and more information can be found here: Cycleway 4 extension - Transport for London
- Pay as you go fares are free on route SL11 from 05:00 on 24 January 2026 until 23:59 on 30 January 2026. Free pay as you go fares apply to the entire SL11 bus route only. Passengers must touch in with a valid Oyster card, or contactless card, or device and the fare will be £0.00
- Ridership numbers for the first seven days of BL1 are raw outputs from taps and not reflective of actual total demand for the period, which would include paper tickets.
- A comprehensive customer communications campaign is taking place ahead of the new route starting, including emails to local stakeholders and registered customers of local bus routes, bus stop publicity, advance warning notices at affected bus stops and key transport interchanges, along with updated maps, posters and marketing assets. TfL encourages customers to check their journeys using the planning tools on our website or the TfL Go app
- The proposed SL12 would run between Rainham, Ferry Lane and Gants Hill, extending the Superloop network further into outer London and allowing easy interchange with SL2 at Gants Hill. The consultation report can be found here: SL12 - proposed express bus service between Gants Hill and Rainham | Have Your Say Transport for London
- Consultations for the proposed new SL13 service travelling between Ealing Broadway and Hendon; SL14 travelling between Stratford bus station and Chingford Hatch; and SL15 travelling between Clapham Junction and Eltham station are now closed with responses currently being analysed
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2026/january/the-next-superloop-express-bus-service-launches-this-weekend-with-free-travel-in-the-first-week
Latest News from
Transport for London
Indra Group awarded seven-year contract to operate TfL's Oyster and Contactless system22/01/2026 09:20:00
Indra Group awarded seven-year contract with an option to extend it by a further three years, and then two further one-year extensions, to operate TfL's revenue collection system
Places for London opens applications for businesses looking to grow at Lockton Street Arches16/01/2026 09:20:00
Applications for businesses to apply for space at Lockton Street Arches in North Kensington now open
More stations and tunnelled sections across London’s Tube network now connected to high-speed mobile coverage14/01/2026 15:10:00
Progress on introducing high-speed mobile coverage across the Tube network continues at pace, with the first sections of the Circle and District line now live
TfL welcomes nominations to name ten Santander Cycles after inspirational women cyclists for International Women’s Day12/01/2026 15:15:15
10 inspirational women cyclists – including professional women cycling stars and 'unsung heroes' - = will have bikes named after them this March, as customers are encouraged to nominate their cycling idol this International Women's Day.
Transport for London awards new cleaning contract to Mitie09/01/2026 11:20:00
New five-year contract will cover the cleaning of trains, Tube and bus stations as well as TfL head office buildings, the London Transport Museum and waste collection at City Hall
TfL announces 2026 Art on the Underground programme and tenth annual Brixton mural commission09/01/2026 09:20:00
Art on the Underground has announced five new commissions for 2026 that will bring art to the millions of people who will travel on London's transport network this year
TfL launches a celebration of poetry to mark 40 years of ‘Poems on the Underground’06/01/2026 13:05:00
London Poets who have taken part in the scheme are invited to attend a celebratory event at Bank Tube station on 30 January.
Colindale Tube station becomes latest addition to step-free network24/12/2025 10:20:00
New landmark entrance at Colindale includes larger ticket hall and lift, making it the 94th step-free station on the Tube network