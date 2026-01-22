The next Superloop express bus service launches this weekend, with free travel in the first week

The SL11 is a limited-stop express service between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich via Thamesmead, providing faster, more reliable access to Elizabeth line and DLR stations

SL11 will go into service this Saturday 24 January

There will be free travel on all SL11 services in the first week

This follows positive support for proposals to extend the DLR from Gallions Reach to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead, after Government support was confirmed in Autumn Budget

The next Superloop express bus service, SL11, is going into service for the first time this weekend, (Saturday 24 January) reducing journey times and strengthening transport links in southeast London. The SL11 route will run as a limited-stop express service between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich via Thamesmead and Woolwich and will provide Londoners with a sustainable transport option. It will also support regeneration plans in the Thamesmead area and the DLR extension, which was given the green light in the Government's Autumn Budget.

It comes after Transport for London's (TfL's) latest consultation on proposals to extend the DLR from Gallions Reach to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead demonstrated strong public backing. The introduction of route SL11 is a key milestone in supporting thousands of new homes and jobs, unlocking growth and improving sustainable travel options in the area.

To celebrate the launch, pay as you go customers will be able to enjoy free travel on SL11 for the first week. Customers will still be required to touch in with a valid Oyster card or contactless card as they board the bus as usual but won't be charged.

The SL11 route builds on the success of the game-changing Superloop network, which has carried around 60 million passengers overall since its introduction. With the inclusion of SL11, the Superloop bus network will increase to 218 kilometres of routes, transforming travel in and around outer London and adding 8.1million of bus kilometres per year to the capital's network. The BL1 express service from Waterloo to Lewisham, mirroring the proposed Bakerloo Tube line extension route, launched last September and has seen positive results. The route saw more than 27,900 customers tap in during its first seven days when it also offered free fares. Plans are now in place to expand the network even further, ensuring buses continue to play a critical role in a green, healthy, and inclusive future for London.

The SL11 replaces route 472 (in the daytime only), improving journey times in the southeast and providing quicker connections to other key services in the capital. It will run at a higher frequency than route 472 improving wait times. The route will also take a more direct route through Woolwich town centre and provides easy connections with Superloop route SL3 at Abbey Wood for journeys towards Bexleyheath, Sidcup, Chislehurst and Bromley North. The buses will have dedicated priority seat moquettes and most buses will have USB chargers at seats. SL11 will have a timetabled frequency of every six minutes during the day Monday to Saturday between 07:00 and 21:00, and every 10 to 12 minutes during other times, except early Sunday mornings when it will be every 15 minutes.

The night route, N472, will also be introduced from 00:15 to 04:45 and serve all bus stops currently served by route 472. Buses will operate every 30 minutes on all nights of the week and will use the same buses as the SL11.

Customers who use the bus stops on route 472 that will no longer be served by route SL11 may need to use other bus routes and change to complete their journeys. These stops will continue to be served by other local bus routes already operating a high frequency service, which include routes 161, 177, 180, 244, 301 and 380. Customers who need to change buses can use the Hopper fare, which allows unlimited bus journeys to be made for £1.75 within an hour of touching in.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I'm delighted to launch the latest Superloop, SL11, a new express bus route connecting communities from North Greenwich to Abbey Wood via Thamesmead and Woolwich.

"In my manifesto I pledged to bring in Superloop-style express buses while major projects like the DLR to Thamesmead are underway, and I'm proud to have delivered on this.

"Replacing the 472 with this faster, more direct service will help to support early regeneration plans in Thamesmead and boost transport links in a historically under-served part of London.

"I'm also excited to say that TfL will be offering a week of free travel on the new Superloop service, so from 24 January to 30 January Londoners can give the SL11 a go and see for themselves how choosing this quicker bus can transform their everyday journeys.

"As Mayor, I'll continue to explore how we can keep improving London's bus network and build a better, fairer London for everyone."

Lorna Murphy, TfL's Director of Buses, said: "We're thrilled to see another Superloop express service on the roads serving Londoners in this area. The SL11 will boost travel and journey times and crucially will mean faster connections between the Elizabeth line, DLR, London Underground and National Rail. All bus rides on the SL11 will be free for customers for the first week, so we encourage everyone to take advantage of this offer. As always, we'll continue to monitor travel patterns to ensure the network meets local demand."

