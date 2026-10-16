The NHS Alliance comments on the latest NHS estates data

Matthew Hopkins says despite recent increased investment, trusts face huge infrastructure risks, with many patients treated in crumbling, outdated buildings.

Responding to the publication of the latest NHS estates data for 2025/26, showing that the NHS maintenance backlog has risen to £17.3bn, the acute and ambulance network director at the NHS Alliance, Matthew Hopkins, said:

“This is a deeply worrying issue with real consequences for patients and staff.

“The number of clinical service incidents caused by estates and infrastructure failure rose by more than 60 per cent over the course of a single year.

“Despite recent increased investment, trusts face huge infrastructure risks, with many patients being treated in crumbling, outdated buildings.

“It’s a real concern to see the “high” and “significant” risk elements make up well over half the total backlog.

“This should be a wake-up call for the government to reconsider its decision to hold NHS capital investment flat over the current spending review period – at the upcoming Budget it has an opportunity to address this.

“NHS leaders want to see further reforms to the NHS capital regime to provide them with greater flexibility so the capital investment that is available can be spent as effectively as possible.”