The NHS Alliance - HSC leaders praise former NI Health Minister Nesbitt and call for urgent focus on Reset Plan

Health and Social Care leaders across Northern Ireland wish to express their sincere thanks to Mike Nesbitt MLA, following his resignation as Minister of Health.

Chair of the NI Confederation for Health and Social Care (NICON), Roisin Coulter, said: “Mike Nesbitt has offered strong political leadership, listening to clinical leaders, tirelessly meeting our staff, patients and service users, promoting the development of the neighbourhood model of care and bringing a renewed focus on health inequalities. We owe him a sincere debt of gratitude.

“The momentum behind the Department of Health’s Reset Plan, which is overwhelmingly supported by our members, must not stop. The Health and Social Care system is entering a critical period, as Trusts work with the Department of Health to finalise their annual delivery plans, while managing a requirement to deliver savings.

“The Reset Plan focuses on prevention, moving services out of acute hospitals and closer to local communities, whole-system working, digital transformation, efficiency, and innovation. “We therefore call on the incoming Minister to build on the progress already made, listen to the voices of clinical staff, and ensure our services are safe, effective, and sustainable.

“Our priority must be to continue to deliver the best possible Health Service for the people of Northern Ireland. We look forward to working constructively with whoever succeeds as Health Minister."