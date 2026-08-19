WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
The NHS Alliance - HSC leaders praise former NI Health Minister Nesbitt and call for urgent focus on Reset Plan
NICON members respond to the resignation of Mike Nesbitt as NI Health Minister after two years in office.
Health and Social Care leaders across Northern Ireland wish to express their sincere thanks to Mike Nesbitt MLA, following his resignation as Minister of Health.
Chair of the NI Confederation for Health and Social Care (NICON), Roisin Coulter, said: “Mike Nesbitt has offered strong political leadership, listening to clinical leaders, tirelessly meeting our staff, patients and service users, promoting the development of the neighbourhood model of care and bringing a renewed focus on health inequalities. We owe him a sincere debt of gratitude.
“The momentum behind the Department of Health’s Reset Plan, which is overwhelmingly supported by our members, must not stop. The Health and Social Care system is entering a critical period, as Trusts work with the Department of Health to finalise their annual delivery plans, while managing a requirement to deliver savings.
“The Reset Plan focuses on prevention, moving services out of acute hospitals and closer to local communities, whole-system working, digital transformation, efficiency, and innovation. “We therefore call on the incoming Minister to build on the progress already made, listen to the voices of clinical staff, and ensure our services are safe, effective, and sustainable.
“Our priority must be to continue to deliver the best possible Health Service for the people of Northern Ireland. We look forward to working constructively with whoever succeeds as Health Minister."
Please direct any media enquiries to Robyn Scott, NICON Policy & Communications Manager, on robyn.scott@niconfedhss.org.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
The NHS Alliance responds to HSSIB report on NHS advice and guidance services19/08/2026 15:15:00
Ruth Rankine comments on patient safety findings over the use of NHS advice and guidance services.
Inflation: Tax banks' enormous profits to cut energy bills, says TUC19/08/2026 14:15:00
TUC General SecretaryPaul Nowak comments on inflation figures showing CPI up to 2.9 per cent in July
UK must accelerate trusted AI adoption to drive growth and raise living standards, says CBI19/08/2026 09:05:00
New CBI and Oliver Wyman report identifies an emerging AI ‘execution divide’ and calls for a national partnership to make AI work for Britain.
Exploitative zero-hours contracts are endemic, TUC says18/08/2026 15:15:15
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak responded to the latest labour market statistics.
JP Morgan boss doesn’t want banks like his to pay their fair share, TUC says18/08/2026 12:05:00
The TUC has urged the new Chancellor to show working people he’s on their side by taxing banks to cut bills. It follows reports in the Financial Times that JP Morgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon has lobbied Chancellor against increasing taxes on banks.
1 in 3 insecure workers face £3000 annual hit – government assessment reveals17/08/2026 14:05:00
The TUC has hit back at scaremongering from some business organisations on guaranteed hours and said the case for giving insecure workers security at work is “overwhelming”.
More than 2.6 million girls in Afghanistan have been denied a secondary education since 2021 – UNICEF17/08/2026 10:05:00
More than 2.6 million girls in Afghanistan have been denied a secondary education in the five years since the de facto authorities took power, UNICEF said. Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where secondary and higher education is effectively closed to girls and women.
Homelessness figures - LGA response17/08/2026 09:05:00
Cllr Liam Robinson, Chair of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee, responded to the latest homelessness figures
The NHS Alliance - The hot weather has made its mark on the NHS14/08/2026 09:15:00
Matthew Hopkins responds to the latest performance data from NHS England.