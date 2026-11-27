Sir Ciarán Devane comments on member survey findings showing hard fought NHS progress is in peril.

NHS leaders say hard fought progress in responding to rising demand for care could go into reverse course due to a number of unbudgeted extra cost pressures.

While the NHS has been making steady progress recovering performance and balancing the books, local leaders say this is in real jeopardy due to a widening gap between what the NHS is being asked to deliver and the resources it has at its disposal.

Since the government’s Spending Review last year, the NHS has had to absorb a series of significant additional pressures, including the costs of industrial action and pay settlements, higher-than-expected inflation, rising energy and medicines bills, and continued growth in patient demand.

Taken together, these factors have eroded the real value of the NHS’ budget and is putting pressure on frontline services. This will be exacerbated by reforms to zero hours contracts which will cost the NHS around an extra £880 million.

Almost four in five NHS trust, ICB and primary care leaders (79%) surveyed by the NHS Alliance do not believe the NHS can simultaneously recover waiting time targets and deliver the government's three major shifts in care within current funding levels. Half (50%) do not believe the NHS will be able to meet constitutional standards over the next five years.

As the NHS is set to enter another difficult winter, 58% of leaders say their system lacks the capacity needed to meet expected demand, while almost half (49%) do not believe organisations in their area can achieve the interim targets set out in the NHS's medium-term planning framework. These include delivering financial balance, reducing the elective waiting list and increasing the proportion of patients treated within 18 weeks.

Workforce pressures continue to be the biggest source of concern. Almost nine in ten leaders (87%) are worried about staff burnout, while 86% are concerned about workforce morale and 80% about sickness absence.

Nearly eight in ten (79%) are concerned that the workforce does not have the capacity to deliver what is being asked of it, and 78% are worried about the impact of headcount reductions.

Despite widespread support for reform, local leaders are less convinced that the conditions needed to deliver transformation are in place.

More than half (52%) of trusts surveyed said their system had not made progress in shifting the focus of care from sickness to prevention, one of the government's key reform ambitions. Just 41% reported progress in moving care from hospitals into community settings.

The strongest progress was reported in digital transformation, with 48% saying their system had made progress in moving from analogue to digital services.

Sir Ciarán Devane, chief executive of the NHS Alliance, said:

"Local NHS leaders are warning that the hard-fought gains of recent years are in peril due to a series of extra costs that are not covered in the budget. This is opening up a widening gap between what the NHS is being asked to deliver and the resources it has available.

"Our members are telling us that the ambition is right, but the gap between ambition and delivery capacity is becoming harder to ignore. One of the most striking findings is the lack of confidence that the NHS can recover constitutional standards while at the same time delivering the scale of transformation needed.

“As we head into winter, there should be real concern about the overwhelming level of anxiety around workforce burnout, morale and capacity. NHS staff continue to go above and beyond to keep services running, but many leaders are questioning how long this can remain sustainable.

"Without realistic expectations, sufficient workforce capacity and sustained investment in reform, there is a growing risk that progress on both performance recovery and long-term transformation will be slower than patients, politicians and policymakers want to see."

Winter pressures

Asked about the biggest operational risks facing the NHS this winter, one trust leader in the North West said:

"Lack of funding, and the late arrival of any support funding, to meet patient demand over winter is a perennial challenge. Once again, we are faced with having no time to plan and manage demand at population level to evidence real support and change in the way we can manage winter surges.”

And a medical director in the South West warned:

"We are in a doom loop where financial conversations are trumping everything else. Restructuring is not complete and the political optics around this are making the workforce feel even less valued."

Balancing recovery and reform

Asked how realistic it is for the NHS is to deliver current national targets an ICB leader in the Midlands said:

"The NHS should be held to demanding standards. But challenging is not the same as unrealistic. What is needed is a coherent plan that reconciles immediate performance recovery with the longer-term transformation of care, rather than allowing one continually to crowd out the other."

An acute trust leader in the North West added:

"For more than 20 years the NHS has been encouraged to shift care closer to home. The question leaders are asking is whether funding and performance measures have changed sufficiently to support that ambition."

And a community trust leader in the South West said:

"We're still pouring money into acute trusts to support them during winter, without properly bolstering community infrastructure to help keep people well and out of hospital.”