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The NHS Alliance - NHS leaders welcome whole-government approach to improving health in Wales
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Darren Hughes, responds to the First Minister's priorities for the new Welsh Government.
Responding to the new First Minister’s priorities for the Seventh Senedd term, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Darren Hughes, said:
“We welcome the First Minister’s focus on a whole-government approach to improving health and wellbeing in Wales. The recognition that ministers must work together across government is a strong and positive starting point for this new Senedd term, reflecting the wider factors that shape people’s health and the need for joined-up action to improve it.
“We welcome the emphasis on prevention, public health and shifting more care closer to home through primary and community services. This is essential to helping people get support earlier, improving care and easing pressure on hospitals. Delivering this will also require continued investment in the NHS estate and digital services.
“These ambitions must now be backed by clear priorities, realistic plans and honest communication with the public about what can be delivered and when.
“Over the next four years, building trust and strong relationships with NHS leaders will be essential. NHS leaders in Wales stand ready to work with the Welsh Government and partners across public services to turn this whole-government ambition into real improvements in health and wellbeing.”
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