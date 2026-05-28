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The NHS Alliance responds to announcement of first six advanced foundation trusts
Dr Layla McCay responds to NHS England's announcement on the first six advanced foundation trusts.
Responding to the announcement by NHS England of the first six advanced foundation trusts (AFTs), the director of policy at The NHS Alliance, Dr Layla McCay, said:
"This is an important step in the right direction.
"The NHS is at its best when it has strong, well-led, empowered local organisations.
"AFT freedoms should allow greater organisational autonomy, freedom to innovate and a stronger convening role to shape services and improve the health of the communities they serve.
"However, this approach requires the right support and incentives for integration, with different organisations pulling together to deliver better care for patients, and a shift of investment towards earlier intervention.
"Increased financial flexibility should also encourage more strategic, longer term investment.
"Experience from the foundation trust model shows that granting autonomy only works when national bodies are clear about their intent and consistently committed to enabling local freedoms over time.
"Without this sustained commitment, those freedoms risk being eroded, and it is notable that this initiative coincides with moves to reduce the statutory freedoms that have underpinned the FT model via the NHS Modernisation Bill."
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