The NHS Alliance responds to government announcement on expansion of pharmacy services

Ruth Rankine says the rollout of independent prescribing is a crucial step in unlocking the full expertise and community reach of pharmacies.

Responding to the DHSC announcement of a £340 million funded deal to expand pharmacy services in England, including the rollout of NHS Independent Prescribing from Autumn 2026, Ruth Rankine, director of primary, community and neighbourhood health at The NHS Alliance, said:

“This deal is a welcome boost for patients - particularly for people in underserved communities and rural areas.

“The rollout of independent prescribing is a crucial step in unlocking the full expertise and community reach of pharmacies, helping to support a successful neighbourhood model of care.

“However, to ensure this is successful, we must learn from the challenges associated with Pharmacy First. There must be protected time for local clinicians and commissioners to implement this practice safely and effectively, alongside targeted communications to help patients access these services.

“Further work is also needed so that information is shared seamlessly between pharmacy clinical systems, GP IT systems and the NHS App, for a safe and effective patient experience.”