The NHS Alliance responds to HSSIB report on NHS advice and guidance services

Ruth Rankine comments on patient safety findings over the use of NHS advice and guidance services.

Responding to the report from the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) on NHS advice and guidance services, the director for primary care, community and neighbourhood health at the NHS Alliance, Ruth Rankine, said:

"We welcome HSSIB's focus on how advice and guidance can be implemented safely and effectively.



"When it’s delivered well, this approach can strengthen the dialogue between GPs and hospital-based specialists, giving doctors and patients more control over treatment options and supporting care closer to home.



"The findings in this report underline the importance of getting implementation right and we support ongoing review of its application and effectiveness.



"The examples of patient harm reinforce the need to identify, monitor and manage patient safety risks.



"As advice and guidance is extended, it is important that success is judged by patient outcomes, quality of care and clinical benefit, rather than focusing on activity levels or reduced referrals."

Rapid evaluation of NHS advice and guidance services ...