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The NHS Alliance responds to Milburn review findings
Rebecca Gray responds to findings from Alan MIlburn's review into the increase in the number of young people who are Not in Education Employment or Training (NEET).
Responding to findings in the Milburn review, the director of The NHS Alliance’s Mental Health Network, Rebecca Gray, said:
"This report rightly recognises the challenges faced by so many children and young people who struggle with their mental health, ADHD or other neurodivergent disability.
"It makes clear that most want to work, and should be supported to do so, but the system feels stacked against them.
"NHS leaders are committed to building a more preventive healthcare system that ensures children and families get support as early as possible, preventing the need for more intensive clinical care later in their lives.
"They will support changes across local government, education, health and employment to give children and young people the help they need as early as possible to thrive and be supported in school or work.
"The NHS is the largest employer in most towns and cities and recognises the importance of its own role as an anchor in local economies, on top of the vital services it provides.
"This interim report offers a worrying diagnosis of the difficulties so many young people face. The NHS can and will be a big part of the solution."
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