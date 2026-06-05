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The NHS Alliance responds to recommendations to tackle antisemitism and other forms of racism across the NHS
Rebecca Gray says it is vital that Jewish staff and patients are provided with the respect and dignity we all deserve
Responding to the government's acceptance of the recommendations of Lord Mann's review of antisemitism and other forms of racism in the NHS, Rebecca Gray, director at The NHS Alliance, said:
"Since Lord Mann was commissioned to undertake this review, the experience of the Jewish community in this country has only worsened. The arson attack on a Hatzola ambulance station in Golders Green in April was the clearest sign yet of how growing antisemitism in our society has reached our health services.
"It is vital that Jewish staff and patients feel safe at work, are able to practice and seek treatment without fear of prejudice or abuse, and are provided with the respect and dignity we all deserve.
"This urgency applies to all staff as the review has made it crystal clear that all forms of racism in the NHS must be tackled. Everyone deserves to feel that they belong in our society and we must work towards taking a zero‑tolerance approach to prejudice in all its forms.
"Through the recent antisemitism roundtable we hosted with NHS leaders, we heard clearly that stronger accountability, clearer expectations and more proactive organisational action are urgently needed, alongside better intelligence on how antisemitism is currently manifesting within NHS settings. These insights reinforce the importance of a consistent and robust approach to tackling discrimination.
"We will ensure that these findings and recommendations inform our work with members, and we look forward to collaborating with NHS England, DHSC and partners to secure their effective and equitable implementation across the system."
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