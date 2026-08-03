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The NHS Alliance responds to the Nuffield Trust's findings on corridor care
Matthew Hopkins responds to an analysis on corridor care by the Nuffield Trust.
Responding to new analysis from the Nuffield Trust on corridor care, the acute and ambulance network director at the NHS Alliance, Matthew Hopkins, said:
"NHS leaders are keenly aware that corridor care is unacceptable.
"They are committed to providing timely, high-quality care in suitable settings that provides dignity to all patients.
"It is particularly worrying that older people face an increased risk of long delays.
"Health leaders and front-line staff are working hard to tackle this problem which stems from pressures right across health and care, and requires a system-wide approach to ensure the right resources are in place at every stage from prevention through to rehabilitation, and that people know where to go when they need help.
"Ensuring a sustainable and effective social care system is an important part of the solution."
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