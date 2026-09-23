The NHS Alliance response to Health Foundation productivity report

Responding to the Health Foundation's report on NHS productivity, the chief executive of the NHS Alliance, Sir Ciarán Devane, said:

"Local NHS leaders are committed to ensuring that every pound invested in the NHS is well spent, and this report recognises the progress that has been made in improving NHS productivity following the huge disruptive impact of the Covid pandemic.



"It is right to say more can be done to deliver further productivity gains – and better outcomes for patients - but there are big barriers that will need to be addressed.



"Lack of capital investment has been a long-running drag on NHS productivity. More must be done to turn the tide on years of neglect, as part of a broader switch to a more long-term planning approach.



"We also agree that a more streamlined, supportive regulatory system which encourages local autonomy and innovation will be vital for future progress.



"We welcome the report’s emphasis on the importance of NHS leaders and managers who are key to delivering a safe, smooth-running service providing high quality care for patients, and good value for the taxpayer."