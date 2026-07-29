The NHS Alliance response to heat health alerts

Matthew Hopkins responds to further heat health alerts from the UK Health Security Agency.

Responding to the latest heat health alerts from the UK Health Security Agency, the interim acute and ambulance network director at the NHS Alliance, Matthew Hopkins, said:

"With temperatures set to rise again, so too will the demand on NHS services.



"Extreme heat poses a problem for people of all ages, particularly vulnerable older people who may be more prone to fainting, falls and breathing problems.



"A lack of investment in the NHS estate means many buildings are dilapidated and poorly designed to cope with hot weather, with inadequate ventilation and air conditioning. This affects staff and patient wellbeing, making it harder to provide high quality care and hindering efforts to improve productivity.



"It’s vital that capital funding is given due priority in building a sustainable NHS for the future – one where severe heatwaves are becoming increasingly frequent."

heat health alerts