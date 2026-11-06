WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
The NHS Alliance response to NAO report on restructuring of ICBs
Ian Perrin responds to a National Audit Office report on the restructuring of ICBs.
Responding to a report from the National Audit Office (NAO) on the restructuring of integrated care boards (ICBs), the assistant director of the NHS Alliance's ICB network, Ian Perrin, said:
"ICB leaders will welcome this report which recognises the disruptive impact of the NHS reorganisation and the continuing challenges with its implementation.
"It rightly highlights the need to support and strengthen ICBs in their role as strategic commissioners.
"That means providing clarity on roles and responsibilities in the NHS operating model and avoiding unnecessary structural changes.
"It also means investing in ICBs’ strategic commissioning capability and developing an understanding of their role across the health and care system."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman: York council left disabled boy without the support to communicate for more than a year06/11/2026 15:15:15
A non-verbal Autistic boy was left without the specialist education support he needed to help him communicate for more than a year because of faults by City of York Council, a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman report has found.
CBI responds to Energy Independence Bill06/11/2026 12:15:00
CBI recently (04 November 2026) responded to Energy Independence Bill.
CBI responds to latest MPC interest rates (November 2026)06/11/2026 10:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, responds to latest MPC interest rates (November 2026)
TUC welcomes government crackdown on exploitation in global supply chains05/11/2026 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the government announcement of a new human rights' due diligence law.
The NHS Alliance - Welsh NHS Confederation responds to health minister’s announcement at annual conference05/11/2026 11:10:00
Improving the health and wellbeing of the people of Wales requires clear short, medium and long-term planning, not just immediate recovery, says Welsh NHS Confederation.
Restructuring ICBs report - LGA responds04/11/2026 16:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the NAO report on restructuring Integrated Care Boards,
CBI responds to government changes to indefinite leave to remain rules03/11/2026 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to government changes to indefinite leave to remain rules.
The NHS Alliance welcomes BPS’s findings into AI use to support mental health02/11/2026 09:05:00
Alex Stewart says findings can help us to understand the concerns of clinicians who are seeing the impact of extensive AI use in people accessing mental health support.
Review planning decision rules a year earlier to assess democratic impact, LGA urges government30/10/2026 14:15:00
The Government should commit to an earlier review of the rule changes into how planning decisions are split between council officers and planning committees of elected councillors, the Local Government Association (LGA), said yesterday.