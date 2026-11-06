The NHS Alliance response to NAO report on restructuring of ICBs

Ian Perrin responds to a National Audit Office report on the restructuring of ICBs.

Responding to a report from the National Audit Office (NAO) on the restructuring of integrated care boards (ICBs), the assistant director of the NHS Alliance's ICB network, Ian Perrin, said:

"ICB leaders will welcome this report which recognises the disruptive impact of the NHS reorganisation and the continuing challenges with its implementation.

"It rightly highlights the need to support and strengthen ICBs in their role as strategic commissioners.

"That means providing clarity on roles and responsibilities in the NHS operating model and avoiding unnecessary structural changes.

"It also means investing in ICBs’ strategic commissioning capability and developing an understanding of their role across the health and care system."