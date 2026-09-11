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The NHS Alliance response to the latest NHS performance figures
David Williams comments on the latest NHS performance figures following a summer of heatwaves.
Responding to the latest NHS performance figures from NHS England, the deputy director of policy at the NHS Alliance, David Williams, said:
"These figures reflect the extraordinary pressures the NHS has faced during a summer of relentless heatwaves with record levels of demand in A&E and for mental health services.
"The NHS responded by treating and supporting more patients than ever, often in very difficult circumstances, but it is worrying to see that so many patients faced very long waits in A&E.
"Summer used to offer the NHS something of a breathing space – no longer.
"This year’s heatwaves underlined the need for capital investment to modernise the health service’s often-dilapidated estate, for better patient and staff wellbeing and to drive improved productivity."
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