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The NHS Alliance - Survey racism findings "deeply disturbing"
Matthew Hopkins responds to survey findings from the Society of Radiographers highlighting incidents of racism.
Responding to survey findings from the Society of Radiographers, the acute and ambulance director at the NHS Alliance, Matthew Hopkins, said:
"These findings are deeply disturbing and absolutely unacceptable.
"NHS leaders are committed to combatting racism and ensuring a tolerant, inclusive culture, that celebrates and draws strength from the diversity of the workforce.
"They know more needs to be done."
NHS staff face worsening racist abuse following rise in anti- …
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC Cymru calls for politicians and activists to work together to tackle division and misinformation04/08/2026 14:05:00
TUC Cymru will today (4 August) hold an event at the National Eisteddfod asking how do we tackle misinformation and division in our workplaces, communities and online? looking at division and misinformation in workplaces, online and in Welsh communities.
CBI responds to election of new mayor of Greater Manchester03/08/2026 13:20:00
CBI recently (31 July 2026) responded to election of new mayor of Greater Manchester.
The NHS Alliance responds to the Nuffield Trust's findings on corridor care03/08/2026 10:05:00
Matthew Hopkins responds to an analysis on corridor care by the Nuffield Trust.
New spending powers for mayors – LGA response03/08/2026 09:05:00
Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, Chair of the Local Government Association responded to the Prime Minister’s announcement of new spending powers for mayor
WWF - UK counts the cost of climate impacts while Shell reports £12b earnings31/07/2026 14:10:00
Kate Norgrove, WWF’s Executive Director of Conservation, Advocacy and Policy, said: “On the day that wildfires have forced hundreds to flee for safety and new figures estimate heatwave deaths are already double last year’s, Shell has announced annual earnings of £12.5 billion.
CBI responds to interest rates hold (July 2026)31/07/2026 11:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to interest rates hold (July 2026).
TUC – PM is right: Fair Pay Agreement will be vital building block in delivering National Care Service30/07/2026 11:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the Prime Minister's announcement.
Pessimism around private sector activity eases a touch – CBI Growth Indicator29/07/2026 15:20:00
Firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the three months to October (weighted balance of -18%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.