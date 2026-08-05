Matthew Hopkins responds to survey findings from the Society of Radiographers highlighting incidents of racism.

Responding to survey findings from the Society of Radiographers, the acute and ambulance director at the NHS Alliance, Matthew Hopkins, said:

"These findings are deeply disturbing and absolutely unacceptable.



"NHS leaders are committed to combatting racism and ensuring a tolerant, inclusive culture, that celebrates and draws strength from the diversity of the workforce.



"They know more needs to be done."

NHS staff face worsening racist abuse following rise in anti- …