The NHS Alliance - The NHS is bracing itself for another very tough winter

Matthew Hopkins responds to the latest performance figures from NHS England.

Responding to the latest NHS performance figures from NHS England, the director of the NHS Alliance’s acute and ambulance network, Matthew Hopkins, said:

"These figures show pressures ramping up from a high base following a very challenging summer.

"Record numbers of people are coming in to A&E. Staff are doing all they can, seeing and helping more patients, but local NHS leaders are keenly aware of the impact of long delays in emergency departments and – at times – in corridors.

"Tackling this is a real priority – requiring action across the system, including work to reduce admissions and, crucially, to address delays in discharging patients once they’re ready to leave hospital.

"It’s good to see progress on treating people on waiting lists within 18 weeks – but here, as elsewhere, as activity steps up, so demand increases.

"With colder weather on its way, and capacity already severely stretched, the NHS is bracing itself for another very tough winter."