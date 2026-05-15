The NHS Alliance - Welcome progress, increased activity, but more demand for care

Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest NHS performance figures.

Responding to the latest NHS performance figures published by NHS England, the director of policy at The NHS Alliance, Dr Layla McCay, said:

"These figures show very significant and welcome progress against the 18-week target, making life better for hundreds of thousands of patients.

"The NHS got through more than 1.7 million cases on the elective list in March – the highest on record.

"Huge credit is due to NHS leaders and frontline staff for all their efforts.

There is still a long way to go but it shows the health service is on the right track.

"It’s particularly impressive considering the strong headwinds including the relentless rise in demand for care, financial pressures and the disruptive impact of industrial action.

"It’s also good too to see the NHS making continued headway on urgent and emergency care, though very significant challenges remain.

"Ambulance response times covering suspected heart attacks and strokes are the best for five years, despite record call-out levels.

That’s part of a wider picture of increased activity, but more demand.

"It’s great to see progress. Health leaders want to go further, faster, but it’s a very challenging environment."