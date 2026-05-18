WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
The NHS Alliance welcomes cross-government mental health strategy
Rebecca Gray says it is a great opportunity to consider all aspects of mental health.
Responding to the government’s announcement on a Call for Evidence to shape a new cross-government Mental Health Strategy for England, Rebecca Gray, director of The NHS Alliance’s Mental Health Network, said:
“We welcome the announcement of a cross-government strategy which recognises that mental health is intrinsically linked to wider social factors and public services. It is also an opportunity to create direction and clearer expectations for the NHS.
“The NHS has a central role to play in delivering an ambition that all children, young people and adults can access high-quality support where they live. The strategy should reflect the very best of what mental health providers deliver so it can be available to everyone.
“Although the NHS provides care to tens of thousands of people every day – keeping people well and saving lives – those who lead and deliver mental health services are acutely aware of what could be improved.
“Too much of our energy and stretched resource is spent on dealing with crisis when we want to be focused on earlier intervention and prevention. There is so much potential to develop and build on change already under way – reducing waits for child and adolescent mental health services, implementing new technologies and genomics and rolling out mental health emergency departments and community mental health centres.
“This is a great opportunity to consider all aspects of mental health, from support for parents and young children, to how schools and workplaces adapt to neurodiversity, and to providing the very best care for those with the most severe mental illness.
“Delivering change in the face of rapidly rising demand and significant financial constraints won’t be easy – it will rely on effective collaboration and partnership across public services, the NHS as a whole, voluntary and independent sector services.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
New national Mental Health strategy - LGA response18/05/2026 10:05:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the Government announcement of a new Mental Health strategy for England
Citizens Advice responds to British Gas prepayment meter installation investigation18/05/2026 09:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the conclusion of Ofgem’s prepayment meter installation investigation of British Gas
CBI signs open letter: Business against antisemitism15/05/2026 14:20:00
In a joint initiative coordinated by the CBI and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), business leaders from across the UK have come together to sign a collective open letter condemning antisemitism and committing to meaningful action.
The NHS Alliance - Welcome progress, increased activity, but more demand for care15/05/2026 10:15:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest NHS performance figures.
CBI responds to latest GDP figures (three months to March 2026)15/05/2026 09:15:00
Ben Jones, CBI Senior Lead Economist, responds to latest GDP figures (three months to March 2026)
CIPD - King’s Speech 2026: Greater ambition needed to tackle youth unemployment and support growth14/05/2026 11:25:00
CIPD responds to King's Speech
LGA statement on the King’s Speech14/05/2026 10:20:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, which represents councils responds to the King’s Speech
The NHS Alliance responds to the King's Speech and NHS Modernisation Bill14/05/2026 09:15:00
Sarah Walter responds to the King's Speech and NHS Modernisation Bill