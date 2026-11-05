The NHS Alliance - Welsh NHS Confederation responds to health minister’s announcement at annual conference

Improving the health and wellbeing of the people of Wales requires clear short, medium and long-term planning, not just immediate recovery, says Welsh NHS Confederation.

Responding to the Cabinet Minister’s announcement of a Health and Social Care Strategy at the Welsh NHS Confederation’s annual conference, director Darren Hughes, said:

“We welcome the long-term direction set out in the Health and Social Care Strategy and the recognition that improving the health and wellbeing of the people of Wales requires clear short, medium and long-term planning, not just immediate recovery.

“Many of the challenges facing Wales have deep roots and will not be resolved within a single Senedd term. Cross-party support will therefore be essential to sustain implementation beyond 2030 and provide continuity for services and the people who rely on them.

"The scale of change needed is immense and we must learn from past experiences to turn ambition into tangible improvements to patient outcomes.

“The emphasis on prevention, reducing inequalities, strengthening primary and community care, and building a sustainable social care system reflects the priority areas we’ve consistently called for on behalf of NHS leaders.

“We welcome the ambition for a new partnership, and the start of a new conversation, between Welsh Government, NHS Wales and wider partners. This must ultimately result in clear responsibilities, proportionate oversight, shared outcomes and practical improvement support, with NHS leaders fully involved from the outset in shaping priorities and delivery, drawing on their expertise and understanding of the practical challenges facing services.

“Given the challenging financial outlook for public services now and in the immediate future, honesty and realism from government are essential. The ambitions set must reflect the resources available and the support needed to deliver healthcare safely.

“NHS leaders face difficult choices, including evidence-based service redesign, to sustain safe, effective services. Politicians in government and opposition must support NHS leaders in making necessary changes in patients’ interests, with Welsh Government leading an honest conversation about the challenges facing health and care services and the choices ahead.

"Meaningful engagement must involve patients, communities and staff from the outset, helping people understand why change is needed and ensuring their experiences and concerns shape the response.

“The real test of this strategy will be whether people experience more timely access, more coordinated care and improved health and wellbeing.

"NHS leaders stand ready to work with the Welsh Government and partners to turn this ambition into sustained delivery, but they cannot do so alone. Clear government support and lasting cross-party commitment will be vital.”

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