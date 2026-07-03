The NHS Alliance - Whole-system approach needed to ensure system resilience in Wales

Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Darren Hughes, responds to the Cabinet Minister’s statement on health and care winter preparedness 2026/27.

Responding to the Cabinet Minister’s statement on health and care winter preparedness 2026/27, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Darren Hughes, said:

“Each year winter planning in the NHS starts earlier, it’s clear we need to build system resilience and enhance year-round service delivery. The recent announcement of a red weather warning only emphasised how important future resilience is.

“We’ve called for a “whole government” approach which includes NHS Wales, local government, the voluntary sector, and social care, all working together to build on health and care resilience.

“The Welsh Government’s Integrated Community Care System and the five new priority areas for health boards and partners recognise that, as a nation, we need to build a prevention framework and community-based services as a coordinated approach across different sectors to address the future demand.

“As the voice of NHS leaders, we support the commitment to a coordinated whole-system approach that focuses on better integration, prevention, and care closer to home to ensure that health and social care services are sustainable for the future.”