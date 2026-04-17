The NHS Alliance's Health and Care Women Leaders Network responds to the government's renewed Women's Health Strategy

Salma Yasmeen, chair of the Health and Care Women Leaders Network, in response to the government's renewed Women's Health Strategy, sets out the network's focus on supporting delivery that improves access, experience and outcomes for women.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has published its renewed Women's Health Strategy, setting out next steps to improve women's healthcare as part of the wider 10 Year Health Plan. Salma Yasmeen, chair of The NHS Alliance’s Health and Care Women Leaders Network said:

"We welcome the ambition set out in the refreshed Women's Health Strategy from the government.

"This is an important step forward. The real opportunity now is to translate this into action that reflects the lived realities and priorities of women, and recognises the connections between women's health, mental health, work and inequality.

"This goes to the heart of our work as a network which brings together leaders from across the system. We see first-hand the impact on both the women who use our services and the women who make up the majority of our workforce, particularly in the context of ongoing reform and service pressures.

"Our focus will be on supporting delivery that improves access, experience and outcomes for women, while also recognising and responding to the needs of the workforce who care for them.

"We look forward to working with partners across the system to help turn this ambition into meaningful, lasting change."