The Night Shelter Transformation Fund 2023 – now open for applications

Recognising the continuing challenges, this government is committing a further £3.3 million for a further round of competition. The Night Shelter Transformation Fund is now open for applications and will close on 7 July 2023.

Homeless Link is delighted to be working with the Department of Levelling Up, Housing & Communities (DLUHC) as a Delivery Partner on the fund, to support organisations to prepare bids and implement any bids awarded funding.

The Night Shelter Transformation Fund is available to small to medium faith and community sector organisations to enhance their services and improve outcomes for people experiencing rough sleeping.

The Rough Sleeping Strategy (published in September 2022) committed to a 3-year Night Shelter Transformation Fund to support the faith and community sector to embed single-room provision as standard for individuals experiencing rough sleeping and continue to move away from communal sleeping arrangements.

The fund also supports the sector to diversify its services and develop non-residential support, working in partnership with local authorities to ensure that services funded by the Night Shelter Transformation Fund help to fill gaps in local provision for people experiencing rough sleeping.

The programme will aim to provide funding for organisations in areas with the greatest need, and for organisations providing specialist services for at risk groups where gaps in provision have been identified locally.

Organisations can apply for capital and revenue funding. Revenue funding applications can be for one-year or two-year funding. Capital funding applications may only be for one-year: 2023/24.

We expect the Night Shelter Transformation Fund to be oversubscribed. DLUHC will prioritise funding for organisations working in areas with higher numbers of people experiencing rough sleeping and the greatest need for services funded through the Night Shelter Transformation Fund.

DLUHC is also actively seeking to fund organisations who already and/or intend to provide specialist support people with specific needs (including but not exclusively women-only services and/or services for people who identify as LGBTQIA+) in areas where there are demonstrable gaps in provision for specific groups.

If you are thinking of applying to the fund and would like to discuss your application, please contact us at fund@homelesslink.org.uk.

For more information, please refer to the Prospectus and FAQs. To access the application form, please use this link. Please ensure you have read the Prospectus and FAQ in full before completing your application.