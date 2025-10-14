The Nobel Peace Prize is important for Venezuela. But there’s a long way to go before Maduro is removed

EXPERT COMMENT

Peace prizes rarely bring about change. But recognizing Maria Corina Machado can return international focus to an intractable regional issue.

In awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan democratic activist Maria Corina Machado, the committee recognized her courage in standing up to the brutality and corruption of the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. The award also brings renewed attention to the struggles of the Venezuelan people.

The Maduro regime has jailed thousands of political opponents – an estimated 800 remain behind bars according to Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal. It has also shut down independent media and driven the country into an economic collapse that has forced almost 8 million Venezuelans to flee.

The question is, what difference can the prize make – and how does it relate to the policy of US President Donald Trump, who openly sought the prize himself?

