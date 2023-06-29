Chatham House
The nuclear governance model won’t work for AI
EXPERT COMMENT
AI is increasingly discussed as an existential threat on the same scale as nuclear weapons and climate change. This parallel is distorting the conversation about regulation.
As AI technologies are developed and deployed at scale, concern is growing around the risks they pose. In May, some industry leaders and scientists went as far as to claim AI is as great a threat to humanity as nuclear war.
The analogy between both fields is gaining increasing traction and influential figures, including OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, have proposed the establishment of an international agency akin to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
But they are very different types of technology, and the nuclear governance model would not work at all well for AI.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/06/nuclear-governance-model-wont-work-ai
