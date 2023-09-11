The Open University partners with Glastonbury Town Deal to offer free skills and training

The Open University (OU) has partnered with Glastonbury town to offer a wide range of free skills and training.

Funded by the Glastonbury Town Deal, this unique opportunity gives residents of Glastonbury who want to upskill, retrain, or learn new skills, the chance to study for free with the UK’s largest distance learning provider.

In line with the OU’s mission to be open to all, anyone regardless of their previous qualifications or education background is eligible to take advantage of the offer, which encompasses both free short courses and formal qualifications.

Simon Tindall, Head of Skills and Innovation at The Open University, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to see what the OU has to offer. Whether it be learning for personal development, or perhaps working towards a formal qualification that was previously out of reach financially, this is a chance for anyone, irrespective of their previous educational background, to realise their ambitions.”

Dr Lynne Sedgmore, CBE, Chair of Glastonbury Town Deal, said:

“The Glastonbury Town Deal Board has initiated this unique and exciting partnership with The Open University to offer a wide range of learning opportunities for the people of Glastonbury.”

Hosted on an easy to navigate Skills Hub learners can choose their own path of study, whether it be building their confidence or skills through one of the many diverse courses available on the OU’s free learning platform OpenLearn, or more formally via a focused short course such as a microcredential, or perhaps even work towards a degree at no cost to themselves.

Learners can also earn a Glastonbury Town digital badge to showcase their new skills and achievements. The badge which has been endorsed by local employers, is awarded on completion of three OpenLearn courses and can be shared with family and friends and on social platforms such as LinkedIn.

For more information on the initiative including further details on what is available and who is eligible visit the Glastonbury Skills Hub