The OSCE's role on irregular migration and border security: UK Statement to the Ministerial Council 2025

Minister for Europe, North America and UK Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, calls for the OSCE to do more to utilise its migration mandate.

Thank you, very much Neil, and thank you to Secretary General Sinirlioğlu for being here. I am delighted to join this discussion on behalf of the UK.

Tackling irregular migration and the illicit finance that fuels it is a shared challenge. As the Prime Minister said this summer: cross-border problems need joint solutions.

The OSCE brings convening power and expertise we need to tackle these problems together.

Vulnerable people are being exploited by cruel smuggling gangs and public services are under strain.

Migration brings benefits, and the UK will always support those fleeing persecution. But uncontrolled flows undermine trust in our ability to manage borders.

We must act – firmly and fairly – and stop the smuggling gangs exploiting people for profit.

Smuggling gangs run on money – so we know that breaking their business model is as important as physical enforcement.

That means stopping the money flows – from new forms of financing paid by migrants to the criminals laundering profits.

The UK has introduced a world-first sanctions regime targeting people smuggling and trafficking, disrupting gangs and providing deterrence to those who want to get into this and exploit vulnerable people.

We know the benefit of partnerships. The UK has worked closely with the Western Balkans to target gangs and smuggling groups, and most importantly support those people who are being trafficked and smuggled.

We very much support the OSCE’s work on migration and border security.

We funded the recent OSCE report on migration trends and welcome the Secretary General’s new report and ideas, including to set up an informal working group on migration.

We believe this would be a practical way to keep momentum on this discussion and share solutions.

As Chair of the Security Committee, the UK will keep pushing for real outcomes that have tangible impacts.

We want to deepen cooperation across the OSCE region: sharing intelligence, linking law enforcement, and strengthening border security.

Together, we can use everything the OSCE offers to tackle irregular migration and the organised crime behind it.

I want to close by thanking you for joining us and I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

I also look forward to working with the incoming Chair from Switzerland and indeed all States to share best practice and deliver real results.

Together, we can strengthen cooperation, tackle irregular migration, and shut down the illicit finance networks that enable it. Thank you.