RUSI
|Printable version
The Party’s Over: Confiscating Proceeds of Crime and Corruption in the UK
With the Biden administration spotlighting the role of asset confiscation in its new anti-corruption strategy, how can the UK step up its response against criminal assets during the ‘year of action’?
After years of rich, developed countries such as the US and UK ingesting the proceeds of global crime and kleptocracy into their financial and high-end property markets, the penny (or multi-million-dollar condo) has finally dropped.
President Joe Biden’s new robust stance on anti-corruption – set out in the US anti-corruption strategy and the Summit for Democracy launched in December 2021 – recognises that harbouring the proceeds of crimes committed elsewhere is an action not without domestic consequence , ‘tilting the economic playing field’, corrupting democratic institutions and ‘contributing to pricing out families from home ownership through real estate purchases’. The new strategy sets out a bold blueprint for getting to grips with this problem, including through the bolstering of efforts to confiscate and repatriate the proceeds of corruption.
With the full weight of the US machine behind this effort, there is a clear expectation that others will follow suit during the ‘year of action’. Officials ‘on the hill’ who have been privately frustrated by the UK’s slow progress in tackling its role as a safe haven for corruption proceeds have now been given top cover to give the UK a diplomatic blast.
In his statement to the Summit for Democracy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed to taking ‘even stronger measures against the illicit finance that undermines democracy everywhere’. However, how far does this extend to tackling the proceeds of crime sequestered in the UK economy?
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/partys-over-confiscating-proceeds-crime-and-corruption-uk
Latest News from
RUSI
Global Britain Strikes Back28/01/2022 14:25:00
The UK’s Integrated Review laid down the challenge that ‘What Global Britain means in practice is best defined by actions rather than words’.
How Putin Quashed Internal Power Struggle over Botched Pandemic Response27/01/2022 16:25:00
When his reluctance to be the face of Russia’s pandemic response prompted a competition between two officials to fill the vacuum, Putin swiftly took steps to quash their illusions of power.
Russia’s Demands: It’s Not About Ukraine, It’s About Recreating an Empire27/01/2022 11:25:00
The Russian president’s agenda is back to the USSR.
What Do UK Weapons Deliveries Add to Ukraine’s Armed Forces?24/01/2022 14:25:00
Sending anti-tank weapons to Ukraine will not alter the military balance or moderate Russia’s behaviour. It is time for a serious approach to supporting Ukraine, one that accounts for the Russian way of war.
Lithuania in the Sahel: Implications for European Security21/01/2022 14:25:00
The recent decision of Lithuania to ramp up its military presence in the Sahel demonstrates the changing European security architecture, as European-led initiatives are increasingly supported across the east-west divide.
Time to Look Again at the Concept of Stabilisation21/01/2022 12:33:00
With the past two decades of international stabilisation missions showing only limited successes and a long list of strategic failures, a re-evaluation is overdue.
Climate Change and the French Armed Forces20/01/2022 14:20:00
With climate security gaining ground as a topic of global discussion, the French armed forces are developing their own approach to climate change at the national level.
Russia, Climate Change and the Global Energy Transformation20/01/2022 12:25:00
Over the next few decades, a reduction in the use of fossil fuels worldwide presents a bigger problem for Russia than climate change itself.