The path to peace in Gaza must be through dialogue and diplomacy, not further bloodshed: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.
The United Kingdom voted in favour of the draft Security Council resolution proposed for adoption on 18 September, in line with our longstanding demand for urgent action to address the appalling humanitarian situation in Gaza, bring the hostages home and end the conflict.
Since Hamas’ atrocities of October 7, hostages have been held in unimaginable conditions in Gaza.
We reiterate our condemnation of Hamas and its terrorist ideology.
Hamas must have no role in the future of Gaza - they need to disarm and end their rule.
However, the path to peace must be through dialogue and diplomacy, not further bloodshed.
The UK condemns Israel’s reckless expansion of its military operation which has already cost the lives of 65,000 Palestinians.
We are witnessing an entirely man-made famine in Gaza, and are shocked by images of starving Palestinians killed while desperately seeking scraps of food for their families.
This is abhorrent.
We urge Israel to ensure the protection of civilians, and immediately lift its restrictions on the entry of aid, to allow the UN and humanitarian agencies to save lives, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian law.
As my Prime Minister said this week, we welcome US efforts to develop a plan for sustainable peace.
We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US Administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality.
Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages.
Together with our international partners, we will continue work to achieve consensus on a permanent end to the conflict and a pathway towards a peaceful future.
The UK’s historic recognition of the state of Palestine last week is part of our commitment to protecting the viability of a two-state solution - the only path to a just and lasting peace and to security for Palestinians and Israelis alike.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-path-to-peace-in-gaza-must-be-through-dialogue-and-diplomacy-not-further-bloodshed-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
