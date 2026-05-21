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The Peace and Security System has Three Functions. African States Need a Fourth
In Africa, the approach to security threats fails when it neglects to replace the social functions these armed groups perform in their regions.
The multilateral peace and security system performs three functions reliably. It coerces – through sanctions and military pressure. It constrains – by freezing assets and restricting the means of violence. It signals – through resolutions and norms.
There is a fourth thing it was never designed to do. And it is the function African states most need.
Call it build: the construction of political authority, institutional capacity and legitimate governance in the spaces where international tools operate. Concretely: rebuilding the courts, public administration and revenue systems communities depend on, and the legitimate local authority armed actors to take over when those break down. The formulation comes from a 2021 proposal your author drafted while serving as Coordinator of the UN Panel of Experts on Somalia. It was consulted across Security Council capitals, drawing support from the P3 and interest from Moscow and Beijing.
It has not moved. The concept generalises beyond sanctions, with limits: not every multilateral tool is the right instrument to build with. But the diagnosis is general. Without a build-function, the other three produce a destructive equilibrium. They degrade the capacity of armed and criminal actors without replacing the governance functions those actors were performing. Communities are left more exposed after the intervention than before.
This is not a marginal observation about peacekeeping methodology. It is why the multilateral system is failing on the continent that bears the heaviest burden of armed violence – and why it will continue to fail until the operational gap at its core is named and closed.
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Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/peace-and-security-system-has-three-functions-african-states-need-fourth
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