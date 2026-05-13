The people behind plant health in forestry

Forestry Commission staff whose plant health roles contribute to protecting woodlands, forests and green spaces.

Trees and woodlands are a vital part of life in the UK. They store carbon, provide habitats for wildlife, help reduce flood risk and give millions of people places to enjoy and feel connected to nature. These benefits rely on one thing: trees remaining healthy.

Protecting plant health is a joint effort involving many organisations, land managers, researchers and volunteers. Meet some of the people across the Plant Health Forestry team who help detect, monitor and manage threats to our trees in roles that span regulation, field inspections and data analysis.

Edward Perry – Plant Health Officer

My role as a Plant Health Officer is to spot pests and diseases before they become a problem. I follow up on TreeAlert reports and assess symptoms on trees across England. I also work at ports, where imported goods – including items with wood packaging material – can introduce new risks, like hidden pest insects. You’d be surprised how something arriving on a boat can have such a big impact on tree health.

Edward Perry, Plant Health Officer, says:

We’re working towards a society that values healthy trees.

No two days are the same. One day I might be deep in a woodland peering through a set of binoculars, the next I could be at a port opening shipments for inspection. I also run talks for landowners and foresters to help them recognise suspicious symptoms. Inland and border work might sound different, but they’re closely linked. The information we gather helps build intelligence on what’s happening, where trends are emerging and where we need to focus our attention most.

I see it as a win when a TreeAlert report turns out to be a ‘false alarm’. It means someone spotted something unusual on a tree, took it seriously and the system worked exactly as it should. With only a small number of Plant Health Officers covering the whole of England, we rely on proactive people keeping an eye out. Every report strengthens our surveillance network and helps us stay one step ahead.

Pests and diseases can travel more easily than you realise. Wood packaging, firewood and even decorative products can hide critters inside. If something doesn’t look right, a quick TreeAlert can really help. Being curious and paying attention to the environment around us goes a long way. That collective sense of environmental stewardship is what keeps our trees healthy.

Danielle Stoddart – Regulations and Compliance Officer

As a Regulations and Compliance Officer, my team has a legal responsibility to act when serious tree pests or diseases are found. The aim is always to prevent their spread and reduce their impact. By putting the right control measures in place quickly, we can limit the risk to trees and keep our woodlands healthy and more resilient.

Danielle Stoddart, Regulations and Compliance Officer, says:

Protecting trees today helps secure our woodlands for tomorrow.

When a notifiable plant health issue is detected, the team works to respond quickly while still taking the time to understand the site. My role involves carrying out site visits to assess the situation and figure out the most practical approach. I spend time with landowners explaining what’s required and making sure the control plans are realistic and proportionate. It’s important they feel supported to complete the work.

I’m proud of how we’ve used feedback to improve the way we work. Every site has its own challenges. By listening to on the ground experience, we’ve been able to reshape parts of our process, so it works better for everyone. It’s not about compromising on tree health, but about finding solutions that are safe, achievable and tailored to each site.

I think it’s important for people to know how much work goes on behind the scenes to keep our trees healthy. Surveillance, monitoring and research are carried out year-round by the Forestry Commission and many others, including landowners and citizen scientists like Observatree. It’s important to recognise the part we all play in keeping trees safe.

Sharolyn Parnham – Spatial Analyst

My team manages field data from across Great Britain to build a bigger picture of tree health. I oversea survey datasets, analyse patterns and report on what we find, helping to inform decisions and policy across the Forestry Commission and other government agencies.

Sharolyn Parnham, Spatial Analyst, says:

Strong evidence helps us stay one step ahead of pests and diseases.

With so many pest and diseases to monitor, my day as a Spatial Analyst is focused on making sure our digital tools work where they’re needed most – out in the woods, often with limited signal. I design and refine the mobile survey forms our surveyors use. I then use the data collected in spatial analysis and reporting to inform our actions.

My work has improved how data is collected in the field. Replacing open text boxes with clear drop-downs has simplified data collection and saved surveyors’ time. Improving data has increased the use of dashboards, offering clearer visibility and collaboration during outbreak work.

I’d like more people to know that plant health is global and collaborative by nature. Pests and diseases move across borders, so the team has to work closely with other countries and government agencies to share evidence and expertise. It involves a wide range of experts – analysts, surveyors, policy teams, researchers and many others play a part. This mix of expertise helps protect our woodlands.