Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
The People’s Projects is back!
The National Lottery Community Fund, ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail yesterday launched The People’s Projects – a National Lottery funding programme that not only delivers vital funding support to the heart of UK communities, but also raises awareness of the incredible work of community groups across the land.
The popular funding programme returns after a 3-year break and is making a share of over £4 million of National Lottery funding available with applications accepted as of yesterday. Groups and projects can apply for grants of up to £70,000 to help their communities and make a real difference to people’s lives.
The People’s Projects also offers an exciting opportunity for the general public to have a say in how National Lottery funding should be put to good use in their local area.
In May 2023, 95 shortlisted groups will take part in a national campaign, with the winners being decided by public vote. Shortlisted groups will be featured on regional TV news in their area (ITV or UTV) or in the Sunday Mail (in Scotland) where they will be able to tell the wider public about their great work and appeal for their vote.
Since it started in 2005, The People’s Projects has awarded around £45 million to over 1,000 good causes.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2022-09-05/the-peoples-projects-is-back
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales responds to cost of living crisis with new priorities.05/09/2022 13:20:00
The National Lottery Community Fund recently (01 September 202) announced new priorities for community groups applying for funding to support communities with the cost of living crisis.
Over £4 million in National Lottery funding awarded to community groups across Wales02/09/2022 14:10:00
81 community projects are celebrating receiving a share of £4,221,789 of National Lottery funding raised thanks to National Lottery players.
National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Committee members announced01/09/2022 16:20:00
The National Lottery Community Fund has appointed two new members to the Northern Ireland Committee, who will help make decisions on the investment of funding to support communities and improve people’s lives.
Community groups receive £853k backing from the Scottish Land Fund01/09/2022 14:10:00
Four groups have received a total of £853,022 from the Scottish Land Fund to buy land and buildings and transform them for the benefit of their local communities.
New National Lottery funded project gives a voice to Scottish carers31/08/2022 14:10:00
The National Community Fund announces £10.3 million to 345 Scottish groups
Young Start funding puts young Scots in control12/08/2022 16:20:00
Twelve projects, run for and by young people, are celebrating after sharing in more than £930k from The National Lottery Community Fund’s Young Start fund today (FRIDAY 12 AUGUST).
The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales has announced over £1.8m in grants to 56 groups across Wales28/07/2022 14:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales is announcing over £1.8m in grants to 56 groups across Wales, including helping babies and toddlers in Blaenau Gwent and improving wellbeing by learning traditional crafts in Carmarthenshire.
£1.7m National Lottery funding to tackle climate action in Derry/Londonderry27/07/2022 10:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund yesterday announced major funding of £1,697,257 to bring communities together to tackle food sustainability in Derry/Londonderry.