Today, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation published a report on the police response to electronically monitored bail conditions and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring used by the Probation Service.

Part one of the report was led by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and examined the police response to breaches of electronically monitored bail conditions. Part two was led by HM Inspectorate of Probation and examined the use of electronic monitoring on community sentences and post-release licences.

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The police response to electronically monitored bail conditions and the use of electronic monitoring on community sentences and post-release licences