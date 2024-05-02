We yesterday published a report on crime data integrity within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

We were commissioned to inspect the PSNI in 2023.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland: An inspection of crime data integrity

Our inspection took place between November 2023 and January 2024.

Our terms of reference were to inspect and report on:

How well does the PSNI apply the standards for crime recording laid down by the Home Office, known as the Crime Recording Rules?

How does leadership, culture and behaviour in the PSNI affect crime recording?

How accurately does the PSNI record reported crimes that cause significant harm, such as crimes of violence, rape and other sexual offences, crimes against vulnerable victims, and crimes relating to antisocial behaviour?

How appropriate are police decisions to cancel crimes of rape?

This report sets out our findings.

