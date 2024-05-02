HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
The Police Service of Northern Ireland: An inspection of crime data integrity
We yesterday published a report on crime data integrity within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
We were commissioned to inspect the PSNI in 2023.
Get the report
The Police Service of Northern Ireland: An inspection of crime data integrity
In 2023 we were commissioned to inspect the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). We were asked specifically to focus on crime data integrity.
Our inspection took place between November 2023 and January 2024.
Our terms of reference were to inspect and report on:
- How well does the PSNI apply the standards for crime recording laid down by the Home Office, known as the Crime Recording Rules?
- How does leadership, culture and behaviour in the PSNI affect crime recording?
- How accurately does the PSNI record reported crimes that cause significant harm, such as crimes of violence, rape and other sexual offences, crimes against vulnerable victims, and crimes relating to antisocial behaviour?
- How appropriate are police decisions to cancel crimes of rape?
This report sets out our findings.
Get the report
Read the report online
The Police Service of Northern Ireland: An inspection of crime data integrity (HTML
Download the report
The Police Service of Northern Ireland: An inspection of crime data integrity (PDF document)
