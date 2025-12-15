The Power of Language: Why words matter in Supported Accommodation

Sandra Ferreira is CEO Designate of Homeless Link member, the Ferry Project in Wisbech. She is keen to share her learning about language and trauma informed care with homelessness practitioners Words matter, they shape how people see themselves, how they feel about their future, and whether they believe change is possible and in supported accommodation, language isn’t just a tool, it’s a lifeline. It can reinforce shame or spark hope; it can close doors or open them wide. We often talk about trauma‑informed practice in terms of systems and processes. But the truth is, the most powerful interventions happen in the smallest moments, in the words we choose when someone is at their most vulnerable. When we pair those choices with Motivational Interviewing (MI), conversations don’t simply manage behaviour; they build trust, dignity, and courage.

Some [people accessing supported accommodation] have been told directly or indirectly that they are broken, difficult, or failing. Every word we use either adds to that burden or helps lift it

People accessing supported accommodation frequently arrive carrying the weight of stigma, exclusion and trauma. Some have been told directly or indirectly that they are broken, difficult, or failing. Every word we use either adds to that burden or helps lift it, staff see this too not just in conversations, but in referral forms and professional reports, where behaviours and circumstances are often described in ways that shape perception before the person even walks through the door. The words we choose can either deepen those wounds or begin to heal them, Trauma‑informed communication means choosing words that validate feelings and avoid labels, it means seeing the person, not the problem. When staff consistently use strengths-based language, challenges are reframed as opportunities, and a culture of psychological safety begins to grow. Small shifts make a big difference: “Aggressive and violent” → “Expressed distress through heightened emotions.”

“Refusing support” → “Not ready to engage right now”

“Chaotic” → “Navigating complex circumstances.” These alternatives remove blame, reduce stigma, and focus on context and humanity exactly what trauma-informed language aims to do. MI is a collaborative, person-centred approach that strengthens someone’s own motivation for change. It works hand in hand with trauma-informed language by placing empathy at the heart of every interaction. Instead of telling people what to do, staff ask open-ended questions that invite reflection and choice. Resistance is met with curiosity rather than confrontation, and strengths are highlighted to reinforce self-worth. In practice, conversations shift from enforcement to partnership, making behaviour change feel achievable and dignified.

Healing is embedded in routine conversations, where people feel safe, valued, and empowered to make decisions about their own journey.

When trauma-informed language and MI combine, everyday interactions become opportunities for growth. Behaviour change is no longer imposed but explored together. Healing is embedded in routine conversations, where people feel safe, valued, and empowered to make decisions about their own journey. This approach reduces shame, fosters agency, and makes progress feel less daunting. In short, language and MI together transform supported accommodation into a space where dignity and safety are not just ideals but lived realities. The impact reaches beyond those accessing services, staff experience less conflict and stress when communication is respectful and non-confrontational. Seeing positive responses reinforces a sense of purpose and job satisfaction. MI also sharpens professional skills, listening, empathy, reframing that strengthens team culture and consistency. Perhaps most importantly, focusing on hope and strengths protects staff from burnout and secondary trauma, allowing them to remain resilient in demanding roles.

The more staff consciously reframe their words, the quicker it becomes natural, reflection after conversations helps identify what worked and what could be improved.

Language and MI are not natural talents; they are skills that grow with patience and practice. The more staff consciously reframe their words, the quicker it becomes natural, reflection after conversations helps identify what worked and what could be improved. Professional curiosity is another vital tool, when colleagues use language that may unintentionally harm, asking “What do you think people hear when we say that?” opens dialogue without blame and shame. Even experienced practitioners need reminders, and that’s not a weakness, it’s a sign of awareness and growth. The key is not perfection, but commitment to doing better, kindness begins with language, and delivery matters just as much as content. By challenging ourselves and each other with curiosity and compassion, we create team cultures where dignity and healing are embedded in every interaction. In a climate of scarce funding, heightened scrutiny, and the cost of living crisis, language matters more than ever, not only for the people we support, but for staff, commissioners, and communities. Trauma‑informed communication and MI are not luxuries; they are essential practices that sustain resilience, protect dignity and build trust, they are cost‑effective, immediate tools that strengthen engagement, reduce conflict, and protect staff wellbeing outcomes the sector urgently needs.

“Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.” – Rumi