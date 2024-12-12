The power of perseverance: how Lisa Sanford-Howard returned to education to achieve her career goals

When Lisa Sanford-Howard recognised that she wanted to enhance her skills and knowledge for her home-based childcare business, she made the decision to return to education.

Although initially apprehensive due to a challenging experience in school, during which she left without the minimum recommended GCSE grades, Lisa soon enrolled in the Level 3 Children and Young People’s Workforce course at Truro and Penwith College as part of her continued professional development (CPD).

Here, we find out more about Lisa’s educational journey and the resilience and commitment she has shown to get to where she is today.

Overcoming obstacles and setting clear goals

Returning to education after many years was a daunting prospect for Lisa. Given her previous struggles in academic settings, she was nervous about her ability to cope with the coursework.

However, she recognised that gaining this qualification was a necessary step to develop her home-based business as a childminder.

Despite her initial uncertainties, Lisa went on to find the course both enjoyable and transformative. The programme not only provided her with vital insights into running her childcare business more effectively, but also boosted her confidence in her academic abilities.

Her tutor Josephine Orme, played a pivotal role in her journey, inspiring her to pursue further education. By the end of the course, Lisa felt empowered to take on an extended Level 3 qualification to gain UCAS points, opening the door to higher education opportunities.

Transitioning to higher education

Although there was a gap of four years after completing the course, Lisa eventually decided to pursue a Foundation Degree. The foundational skills she developed during the Level 3 programme proved invaluable, enabling her to excel academically.

Lisa went on to complete her Foundation Degree with a first-class distinction. Building on this success, Lisa went on to achieve a BA (Hons) in Human Behavioural Studies, graduating with first-class honours.

A journey of determination and resilience

Lisa’s journey from leaving school without the required minimum qualifications to achieving academic excellence demonstrates her resilience and determination. Not only this, but it also demonstrates the benefits that lifelong learning and continuing CPD into adulthood can bring.

She is now excited about the possibilities ahead, whether in employment or further education. Her advice to others is clear: “Embrace the learning experience and enjoy the process!”

The life-changing impact of education

Speaking about the impact that NCFE's qualifications can have on learners of all ages, Josephine Orme, Early Years Lecturer at Truro and Penwith College, stated:

“Having taught NCFE qualifications for over 23 years now, I have seen the benefits of these vocational qualifications in assisting young, and mature learners to access the workforce, have a change in career or continue onto Higher Education. "Over the past eight years, the new qualifications have been offered on a part-time basis to adult learners to meet the local needs of the early years workforce equipping students to study whilst also working. Over this time, I have seen our part-time students secure full-time positions and progress into management roles in their settings, and others access higher education including progression into teaching qualifications. "Two students from a previous cohort graduated this year having completed Post Graduate Primary teacher training with local providers and have secured teaching positions. "Without the NCFE qualifications being available to these students, their access to a rewarding career and professional progression would have been far more challenging and would not have met the local need for those working with young children, in an area where the need for committed Early Years professionals is ever more pressing.”

