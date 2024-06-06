The President of Latvia Reflects on NATO’s Future and the Threat of Russia

In his address and during the subsequent Q and A session, President Rinkēvičs discussed how, along with other NATO member countries, Latvia has reinforced its deterrence and defence in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The President also reflected on the evolving priorities for NATO. He observed that effective implementation of defence plans, increased investment in the defence industry, fair burden sharing and a long-term strategy of containment towards Russia are now priorities for the Alliance.

During his speech, President Rinkēvičs said: