The Prime Minister's message for Eid al-Adha 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sends his best wishes for Eid al-Adha.

Eid Mubarak to Muslims in the UK and around the world.

As you come together to celebrate, Eid al-Adha reminds us of the importance of family, friends and community – as well as the vital role of faith in going above and beyond to make the world a better place for those around us.

I want to pay tribute to the incredible contribution the Muslim community makes to the UK, and wish you and your loved ones health and happiness.