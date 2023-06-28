10 Downing Street
The Prime Minister's message for Eid al-Adha 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sends his best wishes for Eid al-Adha.
Eid Mubarak to Muslims in the UK and around the world.
As you come together to celebrate, Eid al-Adha reminds us of the importance of family, friends and community – as well as the vital role of faith in going above and beyond to make the world a better place for those around us.
I want to pay tribute to the incredible contribution the Muslim community makes to the UK, and wish you and your loved ones health and happiness.
