10 Downing Street
|Printable version
The Prime Minister's New Year’s Message: 31 December 2025
Transcript of the Prime Minister's New Year’s Message.
The Prime Minister’s New Year’s Message
Things have been tough in Britain for a while.
For many, life is still harder than it should be.
You long for a bit more money in your pockets, a meal out, a holiday.
The chance to make a special family moment extra special.
In 2026, the choices we’ve made will mean more people will begin to feel positive change in your bills, your communities and your health service.
But even more people will feel once again a sense of hope, a belief that things can and will get better, feel that the promise of renewal can become a reality, and my government will make it that reality.
More police on the streets by March.
Energy bills down and the number of new health hubs up in April.
More funding for local communities.
And with that change, decline will be reversed.
That opportunity for you and pride in your community can be restored.
I share the frustration about the pace of change.
The challenges we face were decades in the making, and renewal is not an overnight job, but putting our country back on a stable footing will become our strength.
Strength that means we can support you with the cost of living.
Rail fares, prescription charges, fuel duty.
All frozen.
£150 cut from your energy bills.
A boost once again to the National Minimum Wage. A major cut to the cost of childcare.
We are getting Britain back on track.
By staying the course, we will defeat the decline and division offered by others.
For all the times that have been tough, I hope the festive period has brought good moments.
Precious time with your family.
A chance to celebrate what’s most important to you. I wish you more of those moments next year.
When things start to feel easier.
When politics shows it can help again.
When Britain turns the corner with our future now in our control, the real Britain will shine through more strongly.
Happy New Year!
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-prime-ministers-new-years-message-31-december-2025
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM call with President Trump of the United States, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and European leaders: 28 December 202529/12/2025 11:15:00
The Prime Minister spoke with President Trump, President Zelenskyy and European leaders.
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 28 December 202529/12/2025 10:15:00
The Prime Minister spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday.
PM call with President Trump of the United States: 21 December 202522/12/2025 13:20:00
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, yesterday afternoon.
AI to accelerate national renewal and growth as Google DeepMind backs UK tech and science sectors11/12/2025 11:07:00
A new partnership with Google DeepMind will help to turn cutting-edge AI into real benefits for working people.
PM's engagements with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Macron of France, Chancellor Merz of Germany and European partners: 8 December 202509/12/2025 11:10:00
The Prime Minister yesterday welcomed the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, to Downing Street.
Thousands of children in poverty across Wales to be helped by UK Government’s historic Child Poverty Strategy08/12/2025 15:12:00
Thousands of children living in poverty across Wales to be helped as the UK Government launches its Child Poverty Strategy.
Over half a million children to be lifted out of poverty as government unveils historic child poverty strategy05/12/2025 16:27:00
Around 550,000 children will be lifted out of poverty by 2030 – the biggest reduction in a single parliament since records began – as the Government launches its Child Poverty Strategy today (Friday 5 December).