To mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada in May 2022.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will meet local communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s Capital Region, and the Northwest Territories.

Further details of Their Royal Highnesses’ visit to Canada will be announced in due course.

