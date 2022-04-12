Buckingham Palace
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada
To mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada in May 2022.
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will meet local communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s Capital Region, and the Northwest Territories.
Further details of Their Royal Highnesses’ visit to Canada will be announced in due course.
Notes to Editors:
- This Prince of Wales has previously visited Canada 18 times. The Duchess of Cornwall has visited on 4 occasions.
- The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall last toured Canada in 2017, making stops in Ontario, Nunavut, and Canada’s Capital Region. During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses marked the 150th anniversary of Confederation with Canadians.
- This year, The UK, Canada and the Commonwealth will be celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen. The Queen will become the first British and Canadian Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.
- Her Majesty The Queen is Head of the Commonwealth of which Canada is a member. At the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London, Commonwealth leaders confirmed The Prince of Wales as future Head of the Commonwealth.
- His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has visited 45 Commonwealth countries to date, many of them on several occasions. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has accompanied The Prince on the majority of Commonwealth visits since their marriage in 2005.
- The Queen’s 22nd and final tour of Canada was in 2010 when Her Majesty visited Halifax, Nova Scotia; the National Capital Region; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo and Ontario. Canada is the country most visited by The Queen during her reign.
