The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Gloucester attend Anzac Day Services

Organised by the Australian High Commission, in conjunction with the New Zealand High Commission, The Prince of Wales attended the Dawn Service at the Australia Memorial at Hyde Park Corner.

The Dawn Service at Wellington Arch included readings, the Last Post, a moment of silence, reveille and national anthems.

The Duke of Gloucester later attended the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Cenotaph followed by The Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

At Westminster Abbey there was a traditional church service, incorporating an Address from the Dean of Westminster, and readings from the New Zealand and Australian High Commissioners.

Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli. Since then, the services have become an important moment to commemorate all Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict and recognise all those who have served. Anzac Day is commemorated as a public holiday in both Australia and New Zealand, with memorial ceremonies held at various locations.