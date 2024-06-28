Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Prince of Wales attends London Climate Action Week with The Earthshot Prize
The Prince of Wales, President and Founder of The Earthshot Prize, attended two events as part of London Climate Action Week. The events brought together global business leaders to highlight the impactful work of environmental innovators from around the world.
At London’s Sky Garden, His Royal Highness joined a panel session celebrating the impact of Earthshot Prize Finalists, as part of the ‘Stories of Impact’ event showcasing inspiring news and highlighting collaborations being formed to scale and accelerate progress for climate solutions.
This event was part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize Innovation Camp which is designed for 50 innovators reflecting the richness and diversity of The Earthshot Prize’s climate portfolio. Here The Prince of Wales met Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Global Advisor to The Earthshot Prize Winners, and saw Earthshot Prize Finalists spotlighted on stage including:
- Nidhi Pant, Co-Founder of S4S Technologies
- Meaghan Brosnan, CCO of WildAid
- Manja Kargbo, Lead of Freetown the Treetown
- Chris Kastern, Director of Growth from Abalobi
- Charlot Magayi, Founder & CEO of Mukuru Clean Stoves
Following this, His Royal Highness attended the Breakthrough Energy Summit, an event which brings together leaders in technology, policy, science, academia, and business to collaborate on innovative climate solutions.
The Prince of Wales met Bill Gates, founder of Breakthrough Energy, and toured the Innovation Showcase displaying some of the leading climate innovations being developed around the world - including 2023 Earthshot Prize finalist Circ, a US based company which has created a ground-breaking solution to enable the recycling of polycotton fabrics.
His Royal Highness also spoke onstage at the event which included remarks from a 2022 Earthshot Prize Winner, 44.01, which has created a way to permanently store CO2 using the natural power of mineralization.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-06-28/the-prince-of-wales-attends-london-climate-action-week-with-the
