The Prince of Wales attends the 10th annual Tusk conservation awards

At Hampton Court Palace, The Prince of Wales celebrated the work of leading Africa-based conservationists at the annual Tusk Conservation Awards.

His Royal Highness is Patron of Tusk and helped to launch the awards in 2013. This year is the tenth year that the awards have provided a platform to spotlight the work of conservation leaders and wildlife rangers in Africa.

To help mark the milestone, award alumni from across Africa came together to celebrate at this year’s event, including Benson Kanyembo, a Law Enforcement Advisor at Conservation South Luangwa in Zambia, who helped to reduce elephant mortality rates by 66% between 2018-2020, and Edward Ndiritu, the Head of Anti-Poaching at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya, who has sustained a poaching level of near zero for seven years and counting across the Lewa landscape.

Following the opportunity to meet this year’s finalists and learn more about their vital work, His Royal Highness will took part in the awards presentation and gave a speech:

You all should be rightly proud to join the remarkable Tusk Alumni whose incredible achievements over the last ten years have helped lead these efforts.

