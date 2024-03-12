The Prince of Wales attends The Earthshot Prize Launchpad event

The Prince of Wales attended an event celebrating The Earthshot Prize Launchpad, a new online match-making platform connecting Earthshot innovators with like-minded investors and philanthropists looking to co-invest and collaborate to bring environmental solutions to scale.

The platform is a landmark moment for The Earthshot Prize as it steps up its support for innovators worldwide, working to bring their solutions to scale at an unprecedented pace.

Since it was founded in 2021 by The Prince of Wales, The Earthshot Prize has awarded £15 million of prize money and has helped catalyse £50 million of support via its network for the 45 Winners and Finalists.

At the event, His Royal Highness met investors who are already members of Launchpad and potential new partners for the platform, as well as Earthshot Prize Finalists including Enapter, Low Carbon Materials, LanzaTech, Colorifix and ENSO.

Launchpad currently spotlights 25 solutions from six continents with funding needs exceeding £400 million. Once it is fully up and running later this year, The Prize expects many more solutions to be showcased on the platform.