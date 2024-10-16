The Prince of Wales joins American Football stars at NFL Foundation UK event

The Prince of Wales attended a community event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK in Kennington, South London yesterday.

The Foundation, which is celebrating its three-year anniversary, is the first international NFL charitable arm and aims to tackle challenges faced by young people across the UK, particularly areas with high levels of deprivation and low levels of physical activity. It does this through the provision of NFL Flag – a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format.

At the event, His Royal Highness met representatives from NFL UK and community partners from the Foundation, hearing about the work the NFL is doing to help young people. He also watched and joined in NFL Flag activities with young people supported by the Foundation from across the UK.

The Prince of Wales also spoke to NFL players currently playing matches in London, including former Wales rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit, and NFL personalities including GB Women’s Flag Football Team Captain Phoebe Schecter, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell.

The NFL has been playing regular-season games in London since 2007, and the sport continues to grow in popularity in the UK with games played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium.