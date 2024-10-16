Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Prince of Wales joins American Football stars at NFL Foundation UK event
The Prince of Wales attended a community event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK in Kennington, South London yesterday.
The Foundation, which is celebrating its three-year anniversary, is the first international NFL charitable arm and aims to tackle challenges faced by young people across the UK, particularly areas with high levels of deprivation and low levels of physical activity. It does this through the provision of NFL Flag – a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format.
At the event, His Royal Highness met representatives from NFL UK and community partners from the Foundation, hearing about the work the NFL is doing to help young people. He also watched and joined in NFL Flag activities with young people supported by the Foundation from across the UK.
The Prince of Wales also spoke to NFL players currently playing matches in London, including former Wales rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit, and NFL personalities including GB Women’s Flag Football Team Captain Phoebe Schecter, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell.
The NFL has been playing regular-season games in London since 2007, and the sport continues to grow in popularity in the UK with games played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-10-15/the-prince-of-wales-joins-american-football-stars-at-nfl-foundation-uk
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit Malta08/10/2024 13:10:00
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh recurrently in Malta to mark the 60th anniversary of the country's independence and celebrate its shared heritage with the UK.
The Prince of Wales visits Earthshot Prize Finalist ENSO02/10/2024 12:10:00
The Prince of Wales visited 2023 Earthshot Prize Finalist ENSO in West London yesterday, as they announced a new partnership with Uber to roll-out their low-emission electric vehicle tyres across the UK and USA.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester visit Northern Ireland18/09/2024 11:25:00
From Friday 13th to Sunday 15th September, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were in Northern Ireland to meet members of the community and celebrate their work locally.
The Prince of Wales visits Homewards exhibition at Saatchi Gallery06/09/2024 16:10:00
The Prince of Wales visited Saatchi Gallery today to view Homelessness: Reframed, a groundbreaking exhibition which brings to life the breadth and complexities of homelessness.
The Queen opens the Dyson Cancer Centre in Bath04/09/2024 14:15:00
Her Majesty The Queen officially opened the Dyson Cancer Centre at The Royal United Hospital, in Bath.
The Queen becomes the first Patron of The Rifleman's Association30/08/2024 09:10:00
The Queen, Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, has become the first Patron of The Rifleman's Association.
The King visits Southport21/08/2024 09:20:00
His Majesty The King has visited Southport to meet the local community and emergency services.
Autumn tour to Australia and Samoa announced15/08/2024 13:20:00
Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour in October 2024.
The King and Queen visit the Channel Islands16/07/2024 11:20:00
The King and Queen are on a two-day visit to the Channel Islands, carrying out engagements in Jersey on Monday and Guernsey on Tuesday. The visit highlights the special and historic relationship between the Channel Islands and the Royal Family, which stretches back centuries.